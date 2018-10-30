We all want the same thing — to leave the world a better place for our children and grandchildren. Right now we are failing and we need change.
When you vote Republican I believe you are voting for more pollution, both chemical/heavy metal and CO2. Climate change is not profitable on a quarterly basis, but it is absolutely real. In Michigan, you get a defanged DEQ, far worse infrastructure despite tax increases for roads, and our schools' quality has moved from top 10 to bottom 40. Now DeVos is trying to do that on a nationwide basis. Out kids' education is our own future.
Trumpism gives us record deficit increases due to tax breaks for the wealthy and net increases for the middle class. They are trying to kill our Social Security and Medicare despite them having nothing to do with the deficit. We have corporations and Kushner paying no taxes at all. The Republican tariffs are killing our industry. Harley Davidson is pulling production from America and Ford announced recently they may do so as well. Some Cadillac companies are complaining their overseas markets are gone and their material costs are up. Another Republican recession is coming.
Winning elections by blocking voting rights of Native Americans and minorities is un-American. Dishonesty is the new norm.
I believe the Alt-Right American Nazi party, wearing swastikas, is a huge part of the Republican base with many of its members on Trump's cabinet. They are teaching our children to hate non-whites and disrespect women. Since many Christian leaders are Trumpites, our youth is dropping their religions.
So, for the sake our children, change your party. If you cannot vote democratic, then change the Republican Party from within. Refuse to vote for people who support Trump-style Republicanism.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
