Here we are; half a million people dead of COVID in this country in one year and there are still hordes of people in public places with no masks. With all the pleading and begging to do the right thing, so many defy the pleas as if they didn't have a clue. I have never felt such a level of dismay about others in general in all of my life. I go to stores that have numerous signs on the door that say it is required to wear a mask and distance but I see many refusing to comply or wearing the mask in such a way that it is useless. Oh well, breathe on someone and kill them. So what? Who cares? Even in 1918 over 600,000 died in the flu epidemic. We are almost there. Were they as uncaring and self-centered as this population? They had no modern miracles. We have miracles and seem to have lost basic decency and forgot about the golden rule.
Jean L. Orvis
Marion
