Do not wear the mask because the government tells you to. Please wear a mask when in grocery stores for me, a grandma with heart disease, or the man with kidney disease, or the child with asthma, or your neighbor with COPD, or the people that are working in a variety of jobs to make sure you get your necessities.
It would be so appreciated and simply a kind thing for you to do. Whether you believe Coronavirus COVID-19 is real or not, many people do or simply cannot take the chance either way.
I totally understand your right to your beliefs. I have my own set of beliefs. Please, everyone, wear masks to help us feel safer. Thank you. Sending all a virtual hug, we’ll get through this by helping each other. A grandmother with heart disease that also needs to get groceries.
Jane L. Moore
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.