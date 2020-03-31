Ms. Nature has given us something to work on. COVID-19 will show us how inadequately prepared we are for the spread of an airborne virus in today's world. The problem with COVID-19 is that it can be carried for such a long time without showing symptoms. Basically you can’t tell who’s a carrier until it’s really too late to isolate them. So what's the answer? You hide until it burns itself out. Unfortunately, that will take longer than 14 days. So I asked some folks and thought about my own past.
I remember how quickly colds and flu spread, throughout the institution, after inmates saw their families in the visiting room. I think, for the most part, visitation is noncontact except for the Feds. So much for conjugal visits. In school whatever the illness of the week or month was spread to just about everyone either in the classroom or on the bus.
I’m a member of the round scar generation (smallpox), and my folks took me to visit someone who was infected so I could catch the measles. I got the polio vaccine but I’m not sure if I’ve had the lifetime booster dose of IPV (Inactive Polio Vaccine).
I got a series of 15 or more shots twice, with an air gun, while in the military. I’m just really happy that I have an immune system that works fairly well, and that I’m not really allergic to anything but work. Remember Mainard G Crebs? Bob Denver before he was Gilligan.
Although I wonder about the viruses that are locked in the melting ice and permafrost. These could be so old that they were here before the Neanderthals, so humans have never come in contact with them. Air born with a quick and high mortality rate, good luck.
Michael H. MacCready
Manton
