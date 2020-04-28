I will agree with the governor that the demonstration was irresponsible. I do believe it is best for people to stay put. But she is at fault for this demonstration with some of her rules.
People who can't use a motorboat can go sailing, canoeing or kayaking. don't make a whole lof sense. Go to the store to buy groceries, but if you need something else there you can't buy it. I believe our governor has gone overboard. What do you believe? Demonstrate?
Dan J. Gaffka
Marion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.