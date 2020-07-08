You are in a store, maybe, a half-hour or an hour at most. Every clerk wears a mask, others are wiping carts and shelves with disinfectant. They are wearing masks to protect you. They deserve respect from you.
Why is it such an inconvenience for you to cover your mouth and nose to protect them, and to protect the older people who are wearing masks because they know how vulnerable they are? You are displaying a complete show of disrespect for the people around you.
Now once again our medical professionals are being asked to put themselves at risk and put in 24 hours a day to care for the influx of patients hitting hospitals again. Compare a half-hour of wearing a mask to four weeks on a ventilator. Show some respect and wear a mask.
Delores J. Felsk
Cadillac
