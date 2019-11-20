Readers who follow climate change legislation in Europe may have noticed that Germany just adopted a comprehensive law designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. https://www.cleanenergywire.org/news/german-govt-adopts-major-climate-law-set-measures-meet-2030-targets. This legislation is part of Germany’s Energiewende (energy transition), which built 30,000 wind turbines at a cost of 189 billion euros, deactivated almost all Germany’s nuclear power plants, and then saw its carbon emissions stuck at 2009 levels because of increased reliance on coal. The Financial Times of London analyzed why carbon emissions have not fallen in “Energy Shift Fails to Cut German carbon: https://www.ft.com/content/1ce68966-bffe-11e8-95b1-d36dfef1b89a The New York Times analyzed the issues in “Germany’s Shift to Green Power Stalls, Despite Huge Investments‘: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/07/business/energy-environment/german-renewable-energy.html Neither article mentioned health problems that have troubled many people near wind farms in the U.S. and other countries.
Notable, however, is that the recent German legislation contained enforceable setback requirements of 1000 meters (3280.84 feet) to address complaints. German researchers have discovered that the infrasound produced by wind turbines can affect the heart muscle. Investigators in the U.S. have warned for years that infrasound can cause headaches, sleeplessness and nausea. The German research appears to confirm that it may also cause measurable physical damage. For those of us who do not speak or read German, National Wind Watch also has obtained translations of the German research, with links to the original documents for those who are fluent.
https://www.wind-watch.org/news/2018/11/04/the-rotors-of-sickness-wind-energy-proponents-refuse-to-acknowledge-proven-wind-turbine-health-hazards/
National Wind Watch has collected 479 items related to health problems and wind turbines: https://www.wind-watch.org/documents/category/impacts/health/?titles=on.
Victoria L. Brehm
Tustin
