The 81-year marijuana war has been an expensive and objective failure. Federal and local governments spend more than $3 billion annually imprisoning nearly 600,000 for simple possession.
Michigan arrests more than 18,000 a year for simple possession. Prisoner costs are approximately $47,000 each — about $846 million annually. Yet criminalization has not reduced marijuana availability or use. As with alcohol, marijuana prohibition has a staggering monitory and social cost, while we taxpayers pick up the tab.
A yes to Proposal 1 will allow adult marijuana for personal consumption, and create a state marijuana business licensing system. A 10 percent retail tax will fund implementation costs and clinical trials, and bring new tax revenues for local and state services and projects.
The Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency estimates net annual state tax revenues could be $262 million by FY 2023: 35 percent each for roads and schools; 15 percent for countries, and 15 percent to cities and townships allowing marijuana businesses. This not-insignificant sum (and more) presently goes to black market gangs and crime organizations.
Voting against Proposal 1 continues the annual $846 million state budget drain, squanders limited law enforcement resources, and perpetuates the destructive social costs of criminalizing adult recreational use. Worse, a no vote continues funding criminal enterprise and sacrifices a quarter million dollars in new state and local financing.
Public opinion has shifted regarding adult marijuana use. A new Gallop poll shows Americans favor legalization 66 percent to 32 percent opposed.
Proposal 1 is not perfect and there will be a period of social and legal adjustments. However, other states have adapted to legalization, and continuing Michigan’s marijuana prohibition is much more destructive and costly.
Vote yes on Proposal 1 to regulate marijuana like alcohol, and end the decades of failed public policy.
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
