Last year there was one hairy invasive insect that kept coming up in conservation. It defoliated trees, fell on unsuspecting hikers and littered the ground with its frass. Many know this insect as the gypsy moth, but this year it received a new name: the spongy moth.
Regardless of what it is called, many people are still concerned about the pest and the effect it will have on their trees. To help answer these questions, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) has created two videos about the spongy moth. These videos include information on the spongy moth’s life cycle and on things people can do to protect their trees.
The name change for the insect came about after its former common name was removed because it contained a derogatory term for Romani people. Last month, the Entomological Society approved changing the name to spongy moth, which refers to the sponge-like egg sacks the moths lay. Spongy moth was recommended by a working group that included more than 50 scientists and professionals, as well as Romani scholars working on human rights issues.
“When an invasive species carries the name of a nation or culture, it’s easy to unintentionally associate that culture with the pest’s harmful effects,” said Joanne Foreman, invasive species communications coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “We anticipate additional common name changes for other invasive species to reduce these negative connotations.”
If you spent any time outside last summer, you will likely recognize the spongy moth from previous encounters. The spongy moth caterpillar has a yellow face and two rows of red and blue dots along its back. The adult moths are more subdued. Male spongy moths are dark brown with black markings, and female moths are white with black markings. Its egg masses are tan and have a sponge-like texture.
After their population explosion last year, some people worry they could be dealing with high numbers of spongy moths again this year. NCCISMA has already begun receiving phone calls from concerned residents. The good news is that the spongy moth is unlikely to maintain a large population for a long period of time. Spongy moths have cyclical outbreaks. This means that after a few years of high spongy moth activity, their population typically crashes. This is because, as the size of the spongy moth population increases, so does the presence of diseases that attack the moths.
This year, be on the lookout for spongy moth caterpillars hanging in an upside-down V shape. This is a sign that the diseases are spreading through the population. If their population crashes, there will be about eight to 10 years of little spongy moth activity.
While the spongy moth population may crash soon, it is understandable for people to be worried about their trees in the meantime. While seeing trees defoliated in the middle of the summer can be alarming, it does not mean they are dead. In fact, spongy moth activity rarely kills healthy deciduous trees. According to Rick Lucas, the forester for the Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts, “Tree owners should not just assume that if their trees are defoliated, that they are going to die. In most cases, a tree that has been defoliated comes through very nicely from an episode of [spongy] moth activity. Once a tree has been defoliated to about 50 percent, it will re-leaf.”
While people wait for the spongy moth population to crash, there are a few things they can do to protect their trees, which NCCISMA has outlined in two videos. One demonstrates two effective methods of controlling spongy moths by scraping the egg masses off the trees or through a process called banding. This involves wrapping either burlap or duct tape around the tree to create a barrier. As spongy moth caterpillars move along the trunk of the tree, they will be caught in the band.
The other video describes the life cycle of the spongy moth. Because the control methods mentioned above target spongy moths at specific stages in their lifecycle, it is useful to be able to recognize the moth as it changes and distinguish it from native insects. Other native insects can sometimes be mistaken for the spongy moth, but they do not defoliate trees to the same extent and are healthy components of the native ecosystem.
Both videos can be viewed on NCCISMA’s website (www.NorthCountryInvasives.org) and on our YouTube channel. You can also find more videos on how to control other invasive species like Japanese knotweed and Oriental bittersweet. More videos are in the works, so make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you do not miss out. NCCISMA has a goal of reaching 100 subscribers by the end of this year and is almost halfway there. We are encouraging people to subscribe and help us reach this goal.
Emma Costantino is the NCCISMA Outreach Coordinator. She can be reached by emailing emma.costantino@macd.org or by calling 313-570-6853. For more information on invasive species, visit NorthCountryInvasives.org.
