Orange barrels will be moved to ease upcoming holiday weekend travel

CADILLAC — Many Americans will be celebrating the country’s annual birthday celebration this long holiday weekend and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said many construction projects will be lifted.
On Wednesday, Whitmer announced that starting the afternoon of July 1, the Michigan Department of Transportation is moving orange barrels to the side of the road and removing other lane restrictions and barriers on 100 road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, July 1, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 100 out of 162 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.
“Throughout the spring and early summer, we have been moving dirt to fix the damn roads during a historic construction season, but this Fourth of July weekend, we’re moving construction barrels to ease holiday traffic,” Whitmer said in a release.
“On Tuesday the hardworking men and women who build our infrastructure will be back at it, fixing our roads and bridges to save drivers time and money.”
AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.7 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a 10% increase from last year.
