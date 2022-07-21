REED CITY — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners approved the formation of a county EMS social media page during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole and Board meetings.
EMS recruitment and retention has become a recurring topic for the board following the loss of about 12 department employees. EMS Director Steve Young and Education Coordinator Jenny Edstrom have been working to fill the vacant positions over the last few months.
To help boost recruitment, Edstrom and Young approached the board to propose both a department mission statement and social media page.
The department recently expanded its recruitment tactics by using Facebook to promote open paramedic and EMT positions. After receiving seven new applications as a result, Edstrom said she believes a stronger social media presence will help to increase overall recruitment and recruitment of younger employees.
Young supported her proposal, and told the board that application response has been much better on social media in general, especially when compared to other avenues like Michigan Works or Indeed.
Edstrom said the newly drafted mission statement could be posted to the department’s page to outline its goals and beliefs for potential employees. She continued by saying that when potential hires search for the department online, the results are mostly negative, and the inclusion of a social media page would add something positive to the web.
“I feel like we need to have a social media presence. I know that has not been good in the past, but right now, when everybody Googles us, all they find is bad,” she said. “I don’t want them to Google us and only find bad.”
After a brief discussion regarding whether the page would be allowed under the county’s social media policy, the board voted unanimously to give Edstrom permission to start the page, and to approve her drafted mission statement.
Prior to Edstrom and Young’s proposal, the board heard from Register of Deeds Heather Gray and County Treasurer Tonia Hartline. The pair approached the board to express their concern regarding a series of house bills that would reduce the amount of money the county charges for digital record requests.
Gray currently charges $1 per page for copies of any Register of Deeds documents. She said if the bills are passed into law, the cost would be reduced to pennies, and the department could lose around $45,000 in revenue per year.
The bill that directly affects the Treasurer’s Office combats a current statute which allows a charge of 50 cents per parcel being requested. Hartline said this charge brings in thousands of dollars of revenue, but the bill would cap it at $1,500.
Gray and Hartline also noted that the bills are being supported by real estate company Zillow. If passed, both the Register of Deeds and Treasurer Departments would be required to turn records over to Zillow for either a discounted rate, or no cost at all.
After hearing Gray and Hartline’s resolution, the board voted unanimously to oppose House Bills 4729-4732.
