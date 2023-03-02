Osceola Co. Sheriff's Office assist in apprehension of stolen vehicle suspect

REED CITY — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office helped to apprehend a person Thursday morning who was involved in a multi-jurisdiction vehicle chase.
At about 9:34 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office, along with officers from the Reed City Police Department, was dispatched to U.S. 131 for a pursuit entering the county from Mecosta County. Police said Meceola Central Dispatch advised the vehicle involved in the chase was a white Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen out of Kalamazoo.
Central dispatch also advised police that the vehicle was driving on three rims and one tire, police said. Deputies closed the exit and entry ramps to U.S. 10, while Reed City officers prepared to deploy stop sticks, police said. The stop sticks were deployed successfully and police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the ditch.
The driver was arrested and lodged in the Osceola County Jail pending his arraignment on charges of flee and elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, driving while licenses suspended, revoked or denied and several unrelated warrants.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Reed City Police Department, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police and Meceola Central Dispatch.
