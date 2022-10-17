REED CITY — A 26-year-old Osceola County woman is facing assault-related charges after it was alleged she attacked a 49-year man Sunday for not buying her food.
Dezurae McKenzie Shaw of Marion faced charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to maim and assault with a dangerous weapon for her connection with an incident on Oct. 16 in Middle Branch Township during her arraignment Monday in Osceola County's 77th District Court. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentences by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Shaw faces up to a life sentence on the assault with intent to murder offense and up to 20 years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000 on the assault with intent to maim. For the felonious assault offense, if convicted, she faces up to eight years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Shaw is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 6:23 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, along with Osceola County EMA and Marion Fire and Rescue to 15 Mile Road in Middle Branch Township for a report of the 49-year-old having a large laceration to his neck, according to a release by the sheriff's office. Police said it was reported a female at a neighboring residence on 50th Avenue assaulted the man with a box cutter.
After the investigation, police said a 49-year-old male suffered seven stab wounds to the face, tongue, neck and arms. The man was transported to a local hospital by Osceola County EMS for treatment and police said despite his numerous wounds his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. Police said he was later released overnight from the hospital.
Shaw had been living in a pole barn and surrendered without incident to deputies. Police said a small folding knife found on Shaw was later determined to be the weapon used to assault the male victim. This was confirmed by surveillance video recovered during the investigation, which police said showed Shaw repeatedly attacking the male victim.
Police said the motive for the attack was said to be regarding the male not purchasing food for Shaw. Police also said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor and the investigation is ongoing.
Shaw was taken into custody and police said she was lodged in the Osceola County Jail for the Oct. 16 incident and an unrelated warrant. Deputies were assisted on the scene by Osceola County EMS, Marion Fire and Rescue, the Michigan State Police and Meceola County Dispatch.
The court issued a $500,000 cash or surety bond.
