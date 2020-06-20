CADILLAC — While nearby counties have seen a steady number of COVID-19 cases, Osceola County saw a rise in cases on Saturday.
As of 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, Osceola County has gone up two confirmed cases since Thursday, June 18. Bringing the confirmed cases from 19 to 21 in the county.
No deaths have been reported in Osceola County.
The nearby counties of Wexford, Missaukee and Lake have not seen any new cases as of Saturday. Keeping the confirmed cases at 15, 18 and six, respectively. Wexford has stayed at only three confirmed COVID-19 deaths and Missaukee at one while Lake County has yet to have a death reported.
As of Saturday, Michigan has had a total of 61,084 cases and 5,843 deaths.
