HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released a name among other information on a recent fatal crash on M-115 in Highland Township.
Osceola County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of M-115 and 80th Avenue at 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Whitney Morgan Skaggs, a 33-year-old from Harrison, was driving westbound on M-115 when her pickup truck veered over the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound semi-truck and then another vehicle, according to an Osceola County Sheriff's Office press release.
Sustaining fatal injuries, Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were not injured.
A portion of M-115 was closed for approximately five hours while there was a further investigation and the scene was cleaned up, according to the sheriff's office.
Though the crash is still under investigation, the weather is believed to be a factor, according to the press release. Sheriff Ed Williams and the Osceola County road patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down and drive with caution whenever adverse weather conditions exist.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mecosta County EMS, Osceola County EMS, Marion Fire and Rescue, Evart Fire Department, Michigan State Police, MDOT and Meceola Central Dispatch.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, Clare County Sheriff’s Office, Isabella County Sheriff's Office, Arenac County Sheriff's Office and the Saginaw City Police Department for their assistance in attempting to locate the victim’s family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.