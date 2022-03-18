The math is pretty impressive.
So, too, are the results.
The annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet has featured a U.S. Olympian, a handful of aspiring Olympic athletes, several NCAA Division I athletes, a number of All-Americans, tons of small-college athletes and its fair number of MHSAA individual event state champions.
From former U.S. Olympian Paul McMullen to his brother Phil, to aspiring Olympian Sami Michell to NCAA Division I athletes like Cadillac's Katie (Erdman) Waits and Alisha (Cole) Weidenbach to McBain's Klaudia O'Malley, a member of Grand Valley State's NCAA Division II national championship track teams, it's got the whos-who of alums.
This year's version will be the 49th after it resumed in 2021 after no meet was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be held again on Memorial Day, May 30 at a location to be determined. Cadillac's Veterans Memorial Stadium will soon be undergoing construction, including a newly-resfurfaced track and artificial turf.
The stadium will be ready in Fall 2023, meaning the 51st Cadillac News Meet in 2024 will return there.
Track season began in Michigan on March 14 and we've got some student-athletes that should be making headlines this spring.
Leading that list is Manton senior Noah Morrow, who has committed to run track and cross country at Michigan State University. Morrow broke the News meet record in the 1,600-meter run last spring and could set it even lower this year.
The boys' and girls' 1,600-meter runs have been renamed in honor of Paul McMullen, who tragically passed away in March 2021 after a skiing accident.
Morrow could also break Mark Smith's long-standing record in the 3,200-meter run, as well. That one has been on the books since 1979.
Another boys' record that could fall is the high jump, set by Kalkaska's Ed Vanderber in 1975. Marion's Braden Prielipp hit the 6-foot-7 mark in a meet last year but to get in the Cadillac News record books, it's got to be done at the meet on Memorial Day.
The meet is a wrap-up to the season for some and a warm-up for the MHSAA state finals, to be held June 4 in the Grand Rapids area.
The meet features student-athletes from Buckley, Cadillac, Evart, Forest Area, Lake City, Manton, Marion, McBain, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Mesick, Pine River and Reed City.
It begins with the Parade of Athletes at 3:45 p.m., followed by the field events at 4 p.m. and the running events around 4:30 p.m.
Be sure to keep an eye on the Cadillac News for updates as the event approaches. You can also track who's likely to qualify when the Cadillac News runs its weekly honor rolls in Tuesday's paper with the area's best performances.
The day after the meet, the Cadillac News will announce one male and one female scholarship winner. The award, determined by gate receipts, is based on meet performance, academic performance and extracurricular involvement.
