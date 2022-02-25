LAKE CITY — Missaukee District Library is pleased to announce that over 3,000 popular magazines are now available to download and read on any device 24/7. For the first time, users with a library card can read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks on Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive, or by visiting www.missaukeelibrary.org.
We are excited for the patrons to have another reading option. The library is limited to fewer numbers of physical copies of magazines. To have over 3,000 magazine titles available really opens new worlds to all patrons able to use the Libby App.
A sampling of digital magazines available include: The New Yorker, Reader’s Digest, Prevention, PC Magazine, Ok!, Newsweek, New Scientist, National Geographic Kids, National Geographic, Money Magazine, HGTV Magazine, Food Network, Cook’s Illustrated, Yoga, Women’s Health, Wired, Vogue, and Us.
Digital magazines have no wait lists or holds, do not count towards checkout limits and provide readers the option to renew their selections. Missaukee District Library patrons can also download magazines to Libby for offline use. Readers can browse lists of magazines within the app and search by format to find available titles.
Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with Missaukee District Library’s digital collection. This locally selected collection offers ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Readers may browse the digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” [U.S. only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
To get started enjoying magazines, ebooks and audiobooks, download the Libby App or visit www.missaukeelibrary.org
