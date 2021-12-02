CADILLAC — A pedestrian died after being struck by a semi near the intersection of South Mackinaw Trail on M-115 Wednesday night.
The Wexford County Sheriff's office reports that a westbound semitrailer was near the intersection of M115 and South Mackinaw Trail when a pedestrian crossed in front of the semitrailer and was hit, police said.
East M-115 was closed to traffic from South Mackinaw Trail while Wexford County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police investigated the crash. Police units were assisted by the Cadillac City Fire Department and MMR EMS.
The person killed has not been identified.
