CADILLAC — Police say an intoxicated driver struck a pedestrian on Sunnyside Drive in Cadillac Monday, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to a Cadillac Police Department press release, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sunnyside Drive near M-55 for the report of a vehicle/pedestrian personal injury accident.
Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a 25-year-old Cadillac man was walking south on Sunnyside Drive when a northbound vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old Cadillac man, struck him.
The pedestrian was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital by North Flight EMS with life threatening injuries. He was later transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. His status is unknown at this time.
The driver of the vehicle was found to have been intoxicated. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Wexford County Sheriff Department on the charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious injuries.
His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
