LEROY — This was a meal many Pine River Area Elementary students and staff likely will savor for a while.
There was corn, carrots, potatoes, peas, cranberries, turkey, apple pie and pumpkin pie. It is Thanksgiving week, so why wouldn’t those staples be part of the meal. This meal, however, wasn’t eaten but personified by staff at the school.
Instead of collecting food donations as they have for years, the school decided to hold the coin drive in 2020, in which the proceeds were used to purchase Thanksgiving meals for Pine River families in need. That format was again what the school staff and students participated in this year. The celebration for the completed fundraiser/drive occurred Wednesday before the long holiday weekend.
The premise was simple for the friendly competition. As in past years, At-Risk School Success Worker Barbara Sicoli said groups of classes, also known as “houses,” were paired together to work together and support each other during different projects and incentives.
The winning “house‘ earned the right to pick the staff member they wanted to dose in silly string, whipped cream or gravy.
The Green House, Dena Wanstead’s kindergarten class, Kaylynn Hasting’s first-grade class, Kathy Cameron’s second-grade class and Teresa Powell’s third-grade class, raised the most money and won the Thanksgiving Coin Drive Contest. In t
Overall, the students raised more than $1,500 for meals for Pine River families. With the money raised, the school was able to provide meals to 16 families within the district.
“I am so proud of our students, staff and community for pulling together and helping make sure many of our families have a happy Thanksgiving, Sicoli said. “Our staff are such great sports every year with the coin drive and the assembly. We all work together to celebrate our students’ success and kindness and make sure they start off their Thanksgiving vacation on a fun note.”
The elementary staff on the menu this year included Jana Dennis (corn), Liz Whitley (carrots), Brandon Bowman (potatoes), Tiffany Lindquist (turkey), Casey Wanstead (peas), Michelle Kulpa (cranberries), Jill Kanouse (apple pie) and Sicoli (pumpkin pie).
Third-grade teacher Phillip Ragatzki also was doused in gravy by his class as a reward for them raising the most money by a class for the coin drive. He challenged his class that if they raised the most, regardless if their house won, he would let them dump gravy on him. Collectively, Ragatzki’s class raised $287.91.
In total, students raised $1,506.45 between Nov. 8 and Nov. 17. The Blue House raised $413.70, the Red House raised $545.88, and the Green House raised $546.87.
