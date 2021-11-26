Pioneer Township No. 1
The history of the Pioneer School was written by the sixth grader, Homer McLeod.
“Pioneer Township was settled several years ago. Two of the first settlers in this district were Charles Crane and Joe King. Mr. King lived on the farm where the Pioneer schoolhouse stands.
“Mr. Crane lived on the farm where the Pioneer store stands. Mr. Crane build he store on the southwest corner of his farm. He managed the store on the southwest corner of his farm. He managed the store for some time but later sold it to Joe King. After several years of business Mr. King traded the store to Henry Ingersoll. Later, Mr. Ingersoll sold it to Fay Mosher. Then Mr. Mosher sold it to William Perrigo who still owns it.
“Other pioneers of early settlers who have moved away were: Louie Pitz, Harvey and William Bartholomew, Alfred Ingersoll, Tom Benware, William Churchill, Ralph and Fred Simons, Mr. Letz, Mr. Richardson, Mr. Coops, and John Garten, Clarence Simons and Elmer Hutchinson were early settlers who are still living in this vicinity.
“The Mitchell Lumber Company had a large lumber camp on Elmer Hutchinson’s farm. They cut the lumber off many farms and hauled it away. Many people worked in the lumber camp. Martin Iverson was the foreman of the Mitchell camp. After the timber was cut off more farms were cleared up.
“A schoolhouse was built on Joe King’s place in the early days of the settlement. This schoolhouse was used until a new schoolhouse was built in 1902. This was the first schoolhouse built in Pioneer Township. The old schoolhouse had been used for a wood shed since the new one was built.
“According to some old records one of the first teachers was Mary E. Philip. In the early days they had only three to five months of school each year. Now we have nine months. Our teacher’s name this year is Myrtle Brewer.
“About two years ago the people of the district voted for the bus to take the pupils above the sixth grated to Lake City School. That leaves our school much smaller. We have sixteen pupils enrolled now.
“In 1906 the town hall was built and in 1913 a Methodist church was built. The chief occupation in this district is farming. Elmer Hutchinson and his son Charles have an apiary.
“At the time of writing this our population has greatly increased because of the many hunters who are here to get their deer.”
In 1923 the Chase school district, Pioneer No. 4 disbanded. A part of the district was annexed to the Lamb school district, No. 3 Frl. And the rest to the Pioneer school district No. 1.
The location of the Pioneer school was the southwest corner of the southwest quarter of Section 14. In 1907 the teacher was Nellie McNitt, who taught 23 pupils and received a salary of $320. The director was C.C. Crane, whose address was Pioneer.
The last report of this district was made in 1967, at which time it was consolidated with Lake City. The building remains on the site and is now used for an Amvet hall.
