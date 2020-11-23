IDLEWILD — Police say the death of a man found over the weekend near the border between Lake and Osceola counties is suspicious.
On Saturday at around 10:13 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of 96th Street and Lakeola Road, Chase Township, for a report of a male subject that was deceased on the side of the road.
Upon arrival officers found a 60-year-old male subject deceased on the embankment of the roadway. Preliminary investigations find circumstances surrounding the death to be suspicious in nature and the sheriff’s office is investigating it as a suspicious death.
The incident is still under investigation and names are not being released at this time. If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (231) 745-2712.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, MSP Crime Lab, Lake County Sheriff Victims Services Unit, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Reed City Fire Department, and Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office.
