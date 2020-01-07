IDLEWILD — Police are involved in a standoff with a suspect in Lake County after he allegedly shot a firearm while they were attempted to arrest him.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said Michigan State Police troopers were attempting to arrest the man around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Martin said there was a warrant for the man's arrest.
While attempting to make contact with the man, who was in a camper trailer near a residence off Tacoma Street in Idlewild, Martin said he began shooting a firearm.
None of the shots struck anyone, and they appear to be "wild gunshots," Martin said.
Following the shooting, police established a perimeter around the residence and currently are awaiting the arrival of the MSP Special Response Team.
At this time, Martin said there appears to be only one person in the residence — the suspect.
The Cadillac News will update this story as more information becomes available.
