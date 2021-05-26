Details were limited Wednesday but Cadillac Michigan State Police Post Commander Lt. Frank Keck said troopers were investigating a felonious assault complaint at the location. He also said the altercation involved three people but he did not make mention of the gunshots or any injuries.
Keck said initially there was a large response of troopers due to the post conducting first aid training Wednesday night, which included some from Traverse City as well as Manistee.
Keck said he had limited knowledge of what happened but indicated more information would be made available in the near future. No other details were released.
