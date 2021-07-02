Police looking for help finding LeRoy woman with dementia, diabetes

REED CITY — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a 60-year-old LeRoy woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon.
Friday afternoon the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that Frances Lemay was last seen at the Village Market at 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Police said Lemay has progressive dementia and diabetes. She also doesn't have her medications and becomes disoriented and confused when her blood sugar is not regulated, according to police.
Lemay was last seen driving a 2017 red Chevrolet Cruze. If anyone sees or has information about Lemay's whereabouts they are asked to call 911.
