CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department is looking for a juvenile subject after reports a juvenile broke into a home and stole two handguns.
A press release by Cadillac Police Sgt. Lance Taylor stated at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a home invasion that occurred at the south end of the city. The caller reported that a known juvenile subject broke into the residence, stole two handguns and then fled in an unknown direction, according to police.
The juvenile subject is still at-large as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
As a precaution, police said area schools were notified and placed in a secure mode. Police said no known threats to any schools, businesses or individuals are known at this time.
Cadillac Area Public Schools sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon stating the district was placing all buildings into secure mode out of an abundance of caution. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said after consultation with Cadillac Police it was determined to place the district in secure mode.
She also said it was a cautionary measure while police were looking for the wanted individual.
Brown said secure mode is different than a full lockdown.
Secure mode includes the closing of all windows and all interior doors. It also means the main entrance door is locked to the secure vestibule and staff is provided relevant information if it is available. The administration uses emergency radios for communication when in secure mode and classes resume within the building while all doors are monitored.
In lockdown mode, lockdown buttons are pressed, which sends an automated call to all emergency services. It also is announced over the PA or yelled that lockdown is happening.
During the lockdown, 911 also is called and all staff is to lock, barricade and secure their areas. Staff is provided relevant information if it is available and staff and students are to prepare for emergency exit if necessary.
Brown said other procedural information is confidential based on law enforcement guidance. CAPS Emergency Operations Plan is reviewed multiple times a year and approved by local law enforcement.
The investigation into the home invasion is ongoing, according to police.
