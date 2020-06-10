MARION — Police have released the name of the woman who was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County following an altercation with another woman.
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday at approximately 4:55 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a gunshot victim on 90th Ave near 19 mile Road, Highland Township.
Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe, a-29-year-old Marion resident, was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life saving measures were attempted by Osceola Sheriff Deputies and Osceola County EMS.
A 37-year-old female from Marion was arrested on scene for open murder. Her arraignment will most likely be late this afternoon or sometime on Thursday.
We will update you as soon as the arraignment is complete.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said Nicole-Lee Beebe had been involved in an argument with the other woman earlier in the day but left the area at some point. Later on, she returned to the address and was shot and killed. Williams said he did not know what the argument was about.
"This was not a random thing," said Williams, who added that the incident was isolated and presented no danger to the general public.
In addition to the two women, Williams said there were two other people at the scene when the shooting occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.