Lake County

70% of People 65+: 2,387

Frontline Essential Workers: 47

School and Child Care Staff: 414

Current Target Population: 2,848

DHD No. 10 SVI Multiplier: 1.89

DHD No. 10 Phase 1A-C Population: 49,540

Missaukee County

70% of People 65+: 2,168

Frontline Essential Workers: 68

School and Child Care Staff: 470

Current Target Population: 2,706

DHD No. 10 SVI Multiplier: 1.89

DHD No. 10 Phase 1A-C Population: 49,540

Osceola County

70% of People 65+: 3,465

Frontline Essential Workers: 125

School and Child Care Staff: 860

Current Target Population: 4,450

Central Michigan health department SVI Multiplier: 1.93

Central Michigan Phase 1A-C population: 102,257

Wexford County

70% of People 65+: 4,448

Frontline Essential Workers: 149

School and Child Care Staff: 1,036

Current Target Population: 5,633

DHD No. 10 SVI Multiplier: 1.89

DHD No. 10 Phase 1A-C Population: 49,540

OUTSIDE THE CADILLAC NEWS COVERAGE AREA

Grand Traverse County

70% of People 65+: 12,884

Frontline Essential Workers: 493

School and Child Care Staff: 3,713

Current Target Population: 17,090

Health Department SVI Multiplier: 1.13

Health Department Phase 1A-C population: 17,090

Detroit

70% of People 65+: 72,415

Frontline Essential Workers: 6,884

School and Child Care Staff: 22,958

Current Target Population: 102,257

Health Department SVI Multiplier: 2.00

Health Department Phase 1A-C population: 102,257

Livingston County

70% of People 65+: 22,997

Frontline Essential Workers: 1,509

School and Child Care Staff: 8,256

Current Target Population: 32,762

Health Department SVI Multiplier: 1.02

Health Department Phase 1A-C population: 32,762

Source: MDHHS