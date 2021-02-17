Lake County
70% of People 65+: 2,387
Frontline Essential Workers: 47
School and Child Care Staff: 414
Current Target Population: 2,848
DHD No. 10 SVI Multiplier: 1.89
DHD No. 10 Phase 1A-C Population: 49,540
Missaukee County
70% of People 65+: 2,168
Frontline Essential Workers: 68
School and Child Care Staff: 470
Current Target Population: 2,706
DHD No. 10 SVI Multiplier: 1.89
DHD No. 10 Phase 1A-C Population: 49,540
Osceola County
70% of People 65+: 3,465
Frontline Essential Workers: 125
School and Child Care Staff: 860
Current Target Population: 4,450
Central Michigan health department SVI Multiplier: 1.93
Central Michigan Phase 1A-C population: 102,257
Wexford County
70% of People 65+: 4,448
Frontline Essential Workers: 149
School and Child Care Staff: 1,036
Current Target Population: 5,633
DHD No. 10 SVI Multiplier: 1.89
DHD No. 10 Phase 1A-C Population: 49,540
OUTSIDE THE CADILLAC NEWS COVERAGE AREA
Grand Traverse County
70% of People 65+: 12,884
Frontline Essential Workers: 493
School and Child Care Staff: 3,713
Current Target Population: 17,090
Health Department SVI Multiplier: 1.13
Health Department Phase 1A-C population: 17,090
Detroit
70% of People 65+: 72,415
Frontline Essential Workers: 6,884
School and Child Care Staff: 22,958
Current Target Population: 102,257
Health Department SVI Multiplier: 2.00
Health Department Phase 1A-C population: 102,257
Livingston County
70% of People 65+: 22,997
Frontline Essential Workers: 1,509
School and Child Care Staff: 8,256
Current Target Population: 32,762
Health Department SVI Multiplier: 1.02
Health Department Phase 1A-C population: 32,762
Source: MDHHS
