Fall is here for sure and most of us are finishing the harvest of our vegetable gardens and starting to rake leaves. Seed catalogs will show up in our mailboxes in January because Michigan winters are long and planning for spring helps us endure that long off-season. Next spring, many of us will want to plant trees and shrubs near our homes.
The survival and growth of any transplanted shrub or tree depends largely on preparing the planting site and choosing a tree or shrub that is well suited to that site.
Preparing the planting site is the most important aspect of transplanting. If anything is already growing where you want to transplant a tree or shrub, it will have an advantage to compete for water and soil nutrients. Grass, especially sod grass, is the worst competition for a tree or shrub. Any water and soil nutrients will be absorbed by the already established root system. Grass competition should be removed for at least a foot around a seedling. This will give the transplant a year or two to establish itself before the grass encroaches. Be aware that most trees and shrubs go through at least a year of transplant shock where they adjust to the new environment. Planting a tree or shrub in the center of a black mat that is fastened to the ground will also inhibit grass competition. It is always best to do all this before the transplant is placed in the ground.
Getting a soil test of the planting site soil will help you decide if you need to amend the soil. Most of the native soils in this area are naturally acidic. Having the wrong soil acidity (measured on the pH scale) can be the difference between a surviving plant and a thriving plant. This is especially true for fruit trees. Soils that are too acidic can be amended with lime.
Another aspect of transplanting is dealing with deer browse. Just about every tree or shrub you could plant, except for spruces and red pine, are susceptible to deer browse. Erecting a wire cage or using a tree shelter will protect your effort and investment.
When choosing a tree or shrub, the first thing to think about is whether your planting site has any shade. All trees and shrubs grow well in full sunlight, but they vary in how much shade they will tolerate. For instance, red pine will not tolerate any shade, but white pine tolerates partial shade well. Research the tree and shrub you are wanting transplant and match it with your planting site.
Research the transplant for its “cold hardiness.” This should tell you how far north you can grow a particular tree or shrub. Cadillac is borderline plant hardiness zone 4b to 5a. The lower the number, the more cold-hardy the plant is. A tree that grows to zone 7 will not do well in this area, if it even survives. Local nurseries should offer for purchase only plants that are “zoned” for this area, but don’t assume it. Most will have a “zone rating” on the tag. No matter where you buy your transplant, whether a big box store or a small local nursery, check the cold hardiness before you buy.
And lastly, discover if there are any potential known insects or disease issues. Open planted white pine will likely have problems with the white pine weevil. Blue spruces look wonderful in a yard when they are young, but they can have serious problems with needle cast disease when they are older. Talk to a horticultural expert or forester before you buy to see what the risks are.
After doing all your preparation, make sure you order your trees or shrubs early. Many nurseries sell out of many species by late April. Every Conservation District has a spring seedling sale. Each district chooses what they want to offer for sale. There are similarities between districts, but uniqueness as well. Most start taking orders sometime in January and take orders until a day in April, or until they are sold out.
If you would like more information, please contact District Forester Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3, or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Road in Cadillac.
