CADILLAC — Prescribed burns for the current season have been scheduled in the Manistee zone of the Huron-Manistee National Forest, including in Lake and Wexford counties.
To meet future challenges in the most effective way possible, prescribed burns are used as a tool to reduce the build-up of hazardous fuels, restore forest ecosystems and improve the resiliency and safety of communities within the wildland-urban interface, according to the National Forest Service.
All upcoming prescribed burns will be conducted following an approved burn plan. Burn plans describe the specific conditions under which burns must be conducted including the weather, number of personnel and opportunities to minimize smoke impacts. Some of the planned projects include burning piles of stacked materials and low to moderate intensity understory burns of vegetation on the forest floor.
The main goals of these projects are to decrease the risk of catastrophic wildfire by reducing wildland fuels and to aid in the restoration and maintenance of wildlife habitats in forest systems that have historically featured fire-adapted species, the National Forest Service said. These prescribed fires will take place in the spring, summer and fall of 2022.
Keep in mind that the actual dates of ignition will depend on local weather and fuel conditions.
When happening, visitors to the national forest are asked to avoid areas where prescribed burn operations are being conducted. Some spur roads near the treatment areas may be inaccessible during operations, according to the National Forest Service. As a result of the prescribed burns, some residents and visitors may see or smell smoke.
They may also witness glowing from the fires at night and the prescribed burns will be carefully monitored. Local authorities will be notified before prescribed fire treatment days and kept informed throughout treatment operations, according to the National Forest Service.
Operations are slated to happen in the following counties this season as conditions allow:
Lake County
The Baldwin Fuels Project has multiple units located around the town of Baldwin and consists of 350 total acres of fuels treatment.
Barren Plains Project is southeast of the Baldwin Airport and consists of 1,586 acres of treatment.
Idlewild Fuels Project is located South of the town of Idlewild and is 230 acres.
Chase Red Pine is located southeast of Baldwin for approximately 800 acres.
The southeast peacock project includes approximately 700 acres of planned prescribed fire near the Lake/Wexford County line.
The Turkey foot project that spans the Cadillac-Manistee Ranger District includes units in Lake, Mason, Manistee and Wexford counties.
Wexford County
There are multiple units, with each unit being less than 100 acres in various locations across the county.
Other Prescribed burns
The areas that will have prescribed burns in acreage in Manistee County, Mason County, Newaygo County and Oceana County.
