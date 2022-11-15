The Society of American Foresters, which began in 1900, sets the standards in forest management, bringing science, best practice and best people together to actively shape the future of the profession. In the Michigan Society of American Foresters there are 415 members that span state, federal, industry, consultants, university and, of course, Conservation Districts.
Larry Czelusta, Forestry Assistance Program Forester for Missaukee and Wexford Conservation Districts, is a member of this professional organization. What does this mean? He, and other members, realize that the health and use of forests is vitally important to society. They know that as foresters they have a technical and advisory role to play as spokesperson for these resources.
Larry received a well-deserved honor this year when he was recognized as having made a significant impact on forestry in the United States. In September, he received the District 5 Presidential Field Forester Award, which covers Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, at the SAF National Convention in Baltimore, MD. This award recognizes foresters that have dedicated their professional careers to the application of forestry on the ground using sound, scientific methods and adaptive management strategies.
If you’ve ever welcomed Larry to your property to do a site visit, identify an insect problem or assist you in attaining the goals you have for your property, you know how deserving he is of this award. Please visit our website at www.missaukeecd.org/forests to see a brief YouTube video on his reaction to receiving this national recognition.
The Michigan Society of American Foresters (MSAF) occasionally issues position statements. They’ve issued statements on White-Tailed Deer, Fire Management and Wood-Based Thermal Energy. It has “stepped up” to advocate a few potentially unpopular directions to help enhance the health and future of forests. Each position statement brings to bear a breadth of science, and centuries of collective field experience. What follows is a synopsis on each position statement by Bill Cook, retired MSU Extension Forester/Biologist. You can find the full positions statements at www.michigansaf.org.
The MSAF states that most of Michigan forests have long-suffered from negative impacts of deer over browsing. This concern goes back at least until the 1960s. Although, the snowbelt along Lake Superior is a major regional exception.
Deer are efficient browsers with distinct food preferences. Favored plants, including most tree regeneration, have struggled. Less favorable plants, including exotic species, have gradually occupied more space on the forest floor. It’s naturally difficult for most people to see what is not there but should be. But much of our forest lacks valuable components, due to deer pressure.
These changes in composition have let to altered forest structures and functions, often working in concert with other factors, such as invasive species and climate change. There are other drivers in forest systems, but deer are the “elephants in the closet.”
In the second position statement, wildfire and prescribed fires have been part of the Lake States forests for centuries. A few of our forest systems are adapted to fire events, and some of our forest management systems mimic these events. However, there are certain functions that fire can provide better than other tools.
The main problem with prescribed fire, and wildfire, is the ever-growing presence of people in the woods, or more accurately, their homes and structures. Building protection eats up more suppression dollars, at the expense of larger control and forest protection. Prescribed fires have increasingly difficult challenges with nervous neighbors and smoke management. The forest suffers from this urban sprawl and “urban splatter.”
The third position statement promotes the huge potential for deploying existing advanced technologies for heating and cooling. In Michigan, about 40% of energy dollars are spent on thermal energy.
Using wood, especially for “district energy” systems, is quite efficient, very clean, has stable pricing, is locally sourced, and has lots of room for expansion while enhancing forest values, both monetary and non-monetary values. Natural mortality consumes more Michigan wood volume than harvesting. Some of that wood volume, erstwhile destined for mortality, could be re-directed into thermal energy, with great benefits to both humans and forests.
However, the real advantage to wood-based thermal energy is the substitution of fossil fuels.
Wood combustion releases more carbon dioxide than fossil fuels, but that’s not the salient issue. What matters is that burning wood displaces fossil fuel consumption.
Wood-based carbon was recently taken from the atmosphere and is part of the Earth’s natural carbon cycle. Wood-based carbon emissions, in a simplified description, goes back into trees. Fossil carbon comes from outside the natural carbon cycle and it’s that imbalance that causes so much fuss with climate change.
If society is interested in curbing climate change, then forests are a huge part of the equation. Much of the harvested wood goes into long-term storage, such as buildings and landfills. Harvesting and using wood creates more opportunity for increased carbon sequestration and uses far less processing energy than any other raw material (another carbon advantage).
The new forest absorbs yet more carbon, especially among those middle-aged forests. A clearcut aspen stand today will be at its peak sequestration rate just about the time the climate models hit their most critical point. Could be good timing, for those that think strategically in the longer term.
The Michigan SAF is one of the primary associations that represent forests and forestry. It’s part of the national professional society, rooted in science and practice, that goes back over a century. You can find the position statements at michigansaf.org.
Sherry Blaszak is the Missaukee Conservation District Manager. Bill Cook, retired MSU Forester/Biologist contributed to this article. For more information contact Sherry at (231)839-7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
