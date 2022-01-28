Protect the unborn
The United States, since Roe V. Wade, has I believe murdered 60,000,000 to 70,000,000 babies, and thousands more every year: God help us.
What is ironic almost all animals love their offspring and usually the mother will defend her offspring to the death. Some people love their animals more than their babies. Satan is alive and well.
The “Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004” defends child in utero as a member of the species, Homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb.
Thirty-eight states recognize the fetus, r “unborn child” as a crime victim for the purposes of homicide or feticide. What baffles me, I don’t hear of any prosecutions. This barbaric practice, reminds me f the human sacrifices t the ancient God Molech. People would throw their live babies into the fire in front of the statue, honoring a false God.
God help our country. If I shoot an elk out of season, I face the following; 30 to 180 days jail time, plus up to a $7,000 fine. Something is wrong with this picture. I thought all lives matter, where are the protestors? Adolf Hitler murdered 6,000,000 Jews in the holocaust. We have our own holocaust. I hope the body of Christ will soon come together to put an end to this barbaric slaughter. What would Jesus Say?
Read Psalms 139:13-16 and Ecclesiastes 11:5
Dick McGarry
Lake City
