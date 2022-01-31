CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Jan. 20, Jan. 21 and Jan. 24:
• James Harlan Russell, 55, of Copemish, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 147 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Johnathan David Peterson, 19, of LeRoy, pleaded guilty to attempted carrying a concealed weapon and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Dec. 23 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement for no initial jail time. A $15,000 surety bond was continued.
• Thomas Alan Peterson, 39, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 154 days credit for a no contest plea to domestic violence second offense. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $725 in fines and fees.
• Wayne Edward Green, 36, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with five days credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense and 93 days in jail with five days credit for operating while license suspended revoked or denied. He also was ordered to pay $1,248 cash or surety and given 24 months probation.
