CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Nov. 19 and Nov. 22:
• Phillip Robert-Daniel Bartholomew, 23, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to the use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 20 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He also pleaded guilty to reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on July 30 in Haring Township. Per the agreement, charges of fourth-degree police officer fleeing and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He was to be released from jail on Nov. 23 to the custody of the public defender’s office to be transported to Harbor Hall for treatment. If successful in the program, he will report to Wexford County Community Corrections for random drug testing and remain on a personal recognizance bond. If unsuccessful in the program, he is to report to the Wexford County Jail and the bond will be remanded.
• Franklin Roy Stauffer, 43, of Manton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 22 in Haring township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. He will be released on a personal recognizance bond with a GPS tether on house arrest. He will remain on house arrest until he is accepted into treatment at Bear River. If successful, he will receive a 12-month jail cap at the time of sentencing and will remain on a personal recognizance bond until sentencing. He also must report to community corrections for random drug testing. If unsuccessful, he is to report to jail immediately and bond will be remanded pending sentencing.
• Alanah Lee Larson, 29, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to the use of analogues for her connection with an incident on July 30 in Liberty Township. As part of the plea, possession of hydrocodone second offense and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle will be dismissed at the time of sentencing. She also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated for her connection with an incident on March 23 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense on the methamphetamine-related charge will be dismissed at sentencing. She will be released on a personal recognizance bond once a bed is available in a treatment center. if successful, she will remain on personal recognizance bond pending her sentencing but must report to community corrections for random drug testing. If unsuccessful, she must report immediately to jail and will be remanded pending sentencing.
• Jasper Zachery Hill, 31, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to possession of morphine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 14, 2019, in Mesick. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Aaron Michael Seelhoff, 48, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 2, 2020, in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A 10% of $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Christopher Michael Armstead, 44, of Marion, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a 9mm pistol, and a .22 pistol, for his connection with an incident on July 13, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams, furnishing contraband to prisoners, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felony firearms, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession or sale of a Taser and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 bond continued.
• Alex Michael Alger, 27, of Traverse City, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 63 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine and receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.
• EJ Allen Szyska, 36, of Harrison, was given a one-year delayed sentence and ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support. As part of the one-year delayed sentence, Szyska also will pay down the balance of the arrearage to $10,000.
• Anthony Christopher Martin Sr., 30, of Copemish, was sentenced to 100 days in jail with 100 days credit for a guilty plea attempted possession of firearms and domestic violence second offense. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines.
• Brandon John Szegda, 31, of Mesick, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with one day credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin/fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
