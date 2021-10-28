CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Oct. 18, Oct. 22 and Oct. 25:
•Nicholas Charles Palazzolo, 31, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 16 months to two years in prison with 402 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation to two previous convictions to possession of non-narcotics. He also was sentenced to 6 months to two years in prison with 402 days credit for a guilty plea to another probation violation to a different previous conviction to possession of non-narcotics. He finally was sentenced to 6 months to two years in prison with 367 days credit for a guilty plea to another probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
• Edward Patrick-Wayne Gray, 34, of Manton, was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $583 in fines and fees.
• Mark Chale Grove, 33, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 74 days in jail with 74 days credit for a guilty plea to maintaining a drug house or vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Kevin Lewis Clawson, 56, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days with 10 days credit and 90 days in jail with 10 days credit for guilty pleas to use of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated, controlled substance, respectively. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Anthony Christopher Martin, 30, of Copemish, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a felon and second-degree domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Aug. 2 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic violence third offense, malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 and a habitual fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Brandon John Szegda, 31, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin/fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Oct. 7, 2020, in Springville Township. As part of the plea, charges of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, operating a motor vehicle without security and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentence agreement for no additional jail time at the time of sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Levi Evan Spears, 18, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to third-degree police flee and elude for his connection with an incident on Sept. 1 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, the prosecutor agrees to support Spears being placed on Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status, if qualified. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plea guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view. There also is an agreement for a district court file to be dismissed. Bond was continued.
• Jamie Marie Nixon, 32, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied for her connection with an incident on Aug. 1 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices on both charges will be dismissed as well as a charge of operating a motor vehicle without security at sentencing. Bond was changed by the court to include random drug testing.
• Jeremy Edward Fox, 18, of Luther, pleaded guilty to an added count of attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, a Glock 19 Airsoft pistol, for his connection with an incident on July 16 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon will be dismissed at sentencing. The prosecution also agrees to support Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status, if qualified. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plea guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view. Bond was continued.
• Travis Alan Hazel, 32, of Buckley, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 219 days credit for a guilty plea to domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and fees.
• Michael Thomas Denney, 41, of Flint, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 28 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Amera Kathleen Everett, 21, of Manton, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 125 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
