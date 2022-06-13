CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 25 and June 9:

• Ashley Nichole McConnell, 36, of LeRoy, was sentenced to eight days in jail with eight days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. She also was ordered to pay $1,240 in fines and fees and given 24 months of probation.

• Reggie Allan Schwerin, 40, of Tustin, was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.

• Jose Marcos, 39, of Grand Rapids, was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.

• Thomas Arthur Stockman, 35, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.