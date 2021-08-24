CADILLAC — On Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. a quilt show will feature dozens of colorful quilts that will soon cover every bed of The New Hope Center, the shelter that will house men, women and families in three wings under one roof.
At least 45 quilts will be displayed throughout the First Presbyterian Church at 221 E. Harris St. in Cadillac, including the sanctuary and downstairs in the Johnstone Fellowship Hall.
The quilts were donated by dozens of local quilters who heard about the Quilts for Hope project that launched early during the pandemic at the First Presbyterian Church.
“We heard about volunteer opportunities for The New Hope Center in church,” said outreach committee member Betsy Leavell. “We are one of the project’s sponsors. And a lady in church who quilts wondered if they might use new quilts. When we inquired they said yes, they hadn’t had new quilts in years.”
Leavell asked committee member Liz MacCord to work with her. They created fliers and started spreading the word among area quilting groups.
“One of our groups from McBain said that during the pandemic, they read our flier and have been quilting ever since,” MacCord said. “I was surprised at how many people immediately called and volunteered after they saw our flier.”
“The woman that taught me how to quilt lives in Grand Rapids,” said Leavell. “She has a group and they offered to make some, too. The quilting community really stepped up.”
So far they have enough quilts to cover the shelter’s five queen beds and 38 twin beds, with extras on hand for replacements.
The New Hope Center
Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays, the project is nearing completion and hopes to open sometime this fall. Located at 1125 Lincoln Street near the jail, the 9,500-square-foot facility will replace all of the current shelters. Dozens of volunteers have helped during the construction, and donations from community groups have helped fund needed materials.
The Wexford/Missaukee communities have been extending the hope and love of Christ to the homeless since 1992. To learn how to volunteer or to donate, visit: www.newhopecadillac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.