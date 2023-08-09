LC player water break

Looks like it will be mostly sunny skies this weekend, Aug. 12-13, but rain is in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temps will be mostly in the mid-to-low 70s during the day and dipping into the 50s overnight. The rain may wreak a little havoc with prep sports teams that are practicing outdoors such as cross country, boys soccer at NMC, and football at McBain and Lake City. A football player for Lake City earned a well-deserved water break on Tuesday of this week after a lively practice session. (photo by Mike Dunn) 

