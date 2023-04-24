Rainy and cool as April turns to May

The final weekend of April will be wet and raw, unfortunately. Daytime temps this Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, will reach only into the low 50s and there will be plenty of rain not only during the day but overnight also as temps dip way down into the mid-30s. On Monday, May 1, it gets even a bit colder with temps in the 40s during the day with more rain and a possible mix of rain and snow overnight. Same for Tuesday. Uggh. These young ladies on the NMC soccer team were smiling as they watched their teammates winning against Roscommon on Monday but they were bundled up against the cold at the same time. (photo by Mike Dunn)

