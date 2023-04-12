McBAIN — The McBain baseball team faced a stiff challenge Tuesday on the home diamond in the season opener against Charlevoix. The Rayders are a deep, accomplished team with polished pitching, solid defense, and hard hitters sprinkled throughout the lineup. McBain is a young team and was without some of its regulars who were away on the annual Senior Trip.
It proved to be a lethal mix of circumstances for the Ramblers, who lost by scores of 17-0 and 20-0 to the visitors.
“Nothing really went our way and we couldn’t throw strikes,” said McBain coach Shaun Mulder.
“Charlevoix’s a good team and their pitchers dominated the strike zone.”
There were a few highlights for McBain, including a spectacular diving catch of a soft fly ball by charging right fielder Holden Knouse to start the third inning of game two. First baseman Johnny Sikkema showed some serious stretch in recording an out in the second inning of the nightcap.
There weren’t too many hitting highlights, though cleanup hitter Carson Murphy and third baseman laced a line drive double in the final inning of game one. Carson made it to third on a fielder’s choice but was still at third when the final out was recorded and so the Charlevoix shutout stood.
In game two, speedy shortstop and pitcher Trey Boven beat out an infield hit to record the Ramblers’ lone hit of the contest.
Mulder credited Boven with pitching well during his stint on the mound in game one. Bob Kim, Ben Tripp, Blayn Hughston, and Holden Knouse also pitched for the Ramblers on Tuesday.
McBain is home against Manistee this Friday, April 14, and home on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Gaylord St. Mary. On Monday, April 17, the Ramblers travel to Grayling and on Tuesday, April 18, the Ramblers play at Marion.
