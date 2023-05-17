McBAIN — The McBain baseball team hosted Evart, one of the top Highland Conference teams this season, and dropped the two games to the Wildcats, 11-1 and 9-0. Evart pitchers Riley Ransom and Preston Wallace did a good job of staying around the strike zone and the Wildcats did a good job defensively.
Scrappy senior Eli Baker started the opener for the Ramblers but had to leave with an injury. Foreign exchange student Suan Kim relieved and continued to show improvement, as he has with each outing in the hill.
“Suan seems to get better every time he goes out and I’m proud of how he’s making adjustments to continue to get better,” said McBain coach Shaun Mulder. “We just couldn’t get anything going at the plate and made too many mistakes in the field.”
Senior third baseman Carson Murphy cracked one of McBain’s three hits in the opener. Holden Kanouse and Gavin Schut had the other hits.
In game two, Kaden Abrahamson was the pitcher of record but he threw better than the final score shows.
“We made way too many errors to compete against a good team like Evart,” Mulder said.
Colton Haverkamp connected for a triple in the nightcap. Johnny Sikkema stroked two hits in the contest and Trey Boven also tagged a hit.
McBain is home this Friday, May 19, against Pine River. The Ramblers are also home on Tuesday, May 23, against Lake City.
