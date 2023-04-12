McBAIN — The McBain softball team opened the season on Tuesday, April 11, under sunny skies and mostly pleasant conditions aside from some wind. The Ramblers had a tough challenge for their doubleheader, facing a very good Charlevoix squad.
The visiting Rayders won 11-0 and 17-6.
In the opener, Emerson Tossey tossed and did a pretty good job staying around the plate. Charlevoix did a good job putting the ball in play, however.
McBain did not get many baserunners against Charlevoix’s Kylie Dorst in game one. In the fourth inning, third baseman Brecken Gilde smacked a single to right and then stole second base and looked like she would come around to score but Karsyn Meyering’s two-out fly to right field was caught.
In the field, Brecken grabbed a screaming line drive at third with a nice backhanded stab and center fielder Karly Mattison tracked down a long fly with runners on base.
McBain nearly scored in the sixth inning as speedy left fielder Maddie Kennard led off with a walk, stole second, and advanced to third when the ball went into center field. Maddie attempted to score on a sharp ground ball off the bat of Olivia Peterson but the Rayder first baseman alertly threw home to nail the sliding Kennard on a bang-bang play at the plate.
McBain was without the services of veteran pitcher Caitlin Butzin, who was away on the Senior Trip.
McBain is home again this Friday, April 14, against non-league foe Manistee and travels to Grayling for a doubleheader on Monday, April 17. The Ramblers host Harrison for a non-league doubleheader on Thursday, April 20.
