BEAL CITY — McBain traveled south to Beal City on Tuesday, May 9, for a baseball doubleheader with one of the top teams in the Highland Conference this season. The Ramblers lost by scores of 10-0 and 19-0.
Scrappy senior Eli Baker was on the hill for McBain in the opener and put up a good effort, noted coach Shaun Mulder.
“Eli pitched his butt off in the first game and he was the reason we kept it close,” Mulder said.
“I’m proud of how the boys competed and we never gave up. We definitely got better tonight even though the score was what it was.”
Isaac Baas made his first pitching appearance in the nightcap and pitched better than the final score shows. The Ramblers struggled defensively, Mulder said.
Baas singled for McBain in game two.
ON MONDAY, May 9, McBain played host to Marion and lost by scores of 10-0 and 9-1 to the talented Eagles.
Senior Carson Murphy was on the bump in the opener for McBain along with Gavin Schut and they also pitched better than the score shows against a very solid Marion lineup. Murphy permitted four earned runs and took the loss.
“Murph and Gavin pitched well, we just made too many mental mistakes to be competitive,” Mulder said.
Trey Boven and Murphy cracked McBain’s two hits in the opener against Marion’s Mason Salisbury.
In game two, Kaden Abrahamson pitched well for McBain in defeat, not allowing an earned run in three innings of work and only giving up one hit. Blayn Hughston handled the catching duties like a cowboy corralling the herd and earned some praise from Mulder.
“Blayn’s been working hard in practice and it’s showing on the field,” Mulder said.
Boven and Holden Kanouse connected for McBain’s hits in game two against the Eagles’ Aadin Yowell.
Salisbury stroked a home run for the Eagles in game two as Marion pushed its record to 12-1 following the sweep.
McBain (6-11-1) plays host to Cadillac this Friday, May 12. The Ramblers are also home against league foe Evart on Tuesday, May 16.
