MANTON – For the second time in as many weeks, the McBain football team of coach Pat Maloney rallied in the second half to secure victory.
In the season opener at home against Lakeview on Aug. 25, the Ramblers trailed 21-14 in overtime before storming back to claim a tense 22-21 win. This past Thursday, Aug. 31, the Rambler trailed host Manton 7-0 in the first half and 7-6 at halftime before coming back to score twice in the second half and gain a 21-7 triumph.
It was also the opener in Highland Conference play for the Ramblers, who improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the league. The Rangers of coach Eric Salani are still winless but have played better than their record shows. They have hurt themselves with untimely turnovers, however, both in the week-one loss at Glen Lake and the home loss against McBain.
McBain has a young roster this season, though most of the underclassmen have varsity experience under their belts. The Ramblers are also implementing a run-pass option type of offensive scheme this season with junior Benny Rodenbaugh at quarterback and it has been a struggle at times to maintain consistency in the first two weeks of the season, though that’s perfectly understandable with a new system and some new terminology.
Maloney acknowledged that the Ramblers “started a bit slower” than he hoped at Manton but the veteran coach was pleased with how the Ramblers responded with “more energy” in the second half and more physicality, a long trademark of McBain football.
“I was very proud of the effort and the way they buckled down in the second half,” Maloney said.
“We’re committed to stronger defensive play and shut them out (in the second half).”
McBain trailed 7-0 until late in the first half when Rodenbaugh found a seam to his right on first-and-goal behind the lead block of fullback halfback Caleb Miller and advanced 7 yards to the end zone. The Ramblers attempted the two-point conversion but Benny, rolling to his right, was brought down by Manton’s Andrew Phillips, who had a strong two-way game for the Rangers.
McBain took momentum into the third quarter and maintained it on the opening drive. Rodenbaugh rode his veteran fullback Bryce “Atom Bomb” Akom on five straight plays and the explosive Akom delivered, plowing for three first downs while bringing the Ramblers to the 4-yard line. On third-and-goal from the 4, Benny faked to Bryce and kept it himself for the touchdown, giving the Ramblers their first lead of the night, 12-7. A two-point conversion run by Akom, who found plenty of daylight behind the blocks of pulling guards Bret “Boots” Benthem and Caleb Gilde, gave McBain a 14-7 advantage.
In the final quarter the Ramblers added to the lead and this time it was Bryce going to his left and turning on the juice behind the jolting block of left tackle Jonathon “Sycamore” Sikkema, among others, and racing 40 yards to score the final touchdown of the contest. Steady sophomore Tommy Maloney booted the extra point for a 21-7 lead.
And that’s how it would remain.
Manton coach Salani liked his team’s effort but noted the Rangers need “to execute and be cleaner with the ball” in future games.
Salani credited McBain with controlling the trenches in the second half and “taking the air out of the ball” behind Akom’s successful surges from his fullback post.
Bryce battered and bounced his way to 156 rushing yards on 17 carries, most of that coming in the second half, to go with the 40-yard TD and the conversion run. Benny maneuvered for 40 yards of rushing real estate on 12 carries with TD’s of 7 and 4 yards on his stat line. He hit on 3 of 5 aerials for 35 yards and was intecepted once by Manton’s Phillips.
Sikkema put the stop on six Manton runs during the game. Akom made five takedowns from his outside linebacker post with a fumble recovery. Caleb Gilde made five stops and Jager Corliss had three.
Logan Baker generated 80 rushing yards for Manton while Phillips produced 55 and Leon Barber trimmed his way to 40 yards. QB Kaleb Musselman scored Manton’s TD on a short plunge into the end zone.
Brenen Salani secured seven tackles with a sack for the Rangers and Rylan Lewis made six stops.
McBain (2-0, 1-0) has a huge game coming up this Friday, Sept. 8, on the home field against defending Highland champ Beal City. Manton (0-2, 0-1) hopes to gain a “W” on the same night at Houghton Lake.
