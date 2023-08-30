McBAIN — It was thrilling – maybe more thrilling than veteran McBain head football coach Pat Maloney would have preferred – but the Ramblers rallied from a 21-14 deficit in overtime to post a tense 22-21 decision over a very stubborn Lakeview squad on Friday, Aug. 25, in the season opener at home.
After junior signal-caller Benny Rodenbaugh raced through a seam and crossed the goal-line on first down in the overtime session to make the score 21-20, the Lakeview coach called timeout to talk things over with his players. During the timeout, Maloney and his staff opted to go for the two-point conversion instead of the tie and returned to a play that had been successful a few times earlier in the game.
Rodenbaugh took the snap from the shotgun formation, rolled to his right and found glue-fingered senior tight end Carson Murphy breaking open on a crossing pattern in the back of the end zone for the successful conversion, setting off a spontaneous celebration among the jubilant Rambler faithful in the stands as well as the Rambler players and coaches.
A key block in the backfield from the Cowboy, Blayn Hughston, enabled Benny to get the ball away to Carson and enabled McBain to walk off the field as victors. Blayn, the human detour, also threw a key clearing block on Benny’s 10-yard sweep to paydirt to score the overtime touchdown.
It was the first week one victory for McBain since the 2017 season and it was sweet as well as thrilling.
“We got a win tonight and that means a lot,” Maloney said. “Before, that was such a tough gauntlet (in the opener five straight years against perennial gridiron power Kingsley) that we didn’t walk away from it very healthy physically or mentally.”
It was a game of halves as McBain pretty much controlled play in the opening two quarters while building a 14-0 lead but Lakeview came back to control the trenches in the second half and eventually tie the score in the fourth quarter to force the overtime.
McBain had the chance to win the game at the end of regulation but sophomore Tommy Maloney’s booming 40-yard field goal attempt went just wide of the right goal post as time expired. Maloney had earlier booted both extra points successfully but failed on an earlier field goal attempt in the first half because of a muffed snap.
McBain, a team known for many years for its thunderous ground game out of a tight T-formation, has diversified the offense more this season, putting Rodenbaugh in the shotgun while spreading the field with a run-pass option type of attack.
Benny has some jets as receivers this season and he took advantage in the first half. First, he found slippery Caleb Miller on a long crossing route for a 48-yard catch and score in the first quarter and then he hooked up with silky smooth 6-foot-4 junior Darrious Pena Perez for 15 yards in the end zone with 19 seconds left in the first half. Tommy’s leg provided the extra points and a 14-0 lead at intermission.
Caleb’s touchdown was made possible by a timely downfield block from fellow receiver Brett Eling.
Lakeview had a long drive to open the second half but it was stopped near the goal-line when Darrious made a leaping interception as the Ramblers maintained their 14-0 lead.
Lakeview wouldn’t be denied, however. With running back David Evans powering the way to keep the chains moving, Lakeview scored on its next two possessions to tie things up. McBain’s offense was only on the field in short spurts and found it difficult to maintain a rhythm through much of the second half.
Lakeview took momentum into the overtime and scored on a QB sneak to take the 21-14 lead.
But Benny busted free behind Blayn’s block, making a cut and racing 10 yards to the end zone. He was met near the 2-yard line by a Lakeview defender but successfully spun off for the score. Then Benny rolled to his right, once again aided by a critical block from Blayn, and found favorite target Murphy for the sudden win.
Benny hit on 8 of 13 passes for 158 yards and the TD strikes to Caleb and Darrious along with his clutch two-point toss to Carson.
Murphy, who has a knack for getting open, pulled in five passes for 57 yards. Darrious made two catches for 51 yards. Caleb had the TD catch for 48 yards.
Rodenbaugh registered 61 rushing yards on 13 carries including his 10-yard overtime overland excursion to the end zone.
Bret “Boots” Benthem and Miller each recorded six tackles and Jonathon “Sycamore” Sikkema recorded 1.5 sacks. Darrious had the touchdown-saving interception.
McBain traveled to Manton on Thursday, Aug. 31, to begin Highland Conference play. The Rangers of coach Eric Salani were coming off a tough loss at Glen Lake in the opener which they played well but hurt themselves with turnovers late in the contest.
It was a big game for both Manton and McBain in the early hunt for the Highland title. McBain owned a 34-17 lead in the all-time series between the schools going into the contest including the past six meetings and 13 of the past 14 years.
