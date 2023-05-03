McBAIN — McBain and Manton engaged in a lively Highland Conference doubleheader on Friday, April 28, on the Ramblers’ home diamond. In the opening Manton jumped to an early 7-2 lead before McBain came roaring back to pull within a run but the Rangers pulled away again for a 9-6 victory. In game two, though, the Ramblers were able to secure a tense 4-3 victory, their first of the season.
In game one, Aliyah Geary pitched for Manton and Emerson Tossey for McBain. Tossey challenged the Manton hitters, striking out seven. The big blow for Manton was a two-run home run by Morgan Shepler in the sixth inning that pushed the Ranger lead to 9-6 after McBain had rallied to cut the lead to just 7-6.
McBain freshman left fielder Shannon Maloney did a nice job tracking down a long fly ball to left with runners on base to record the final out of the sixth inning. McBain shortstop Caitlin Butzin made some dazzling plays at shorstop and second baseman Olivia Bosscher ran into shallow right field to grab a soft pop fly that could have been trouble. McBain catcher Olivia Peterson, who has shown a lot of promise with the glove and with the bat, made a nice catch of a foul pop to record the final out of the fourth inning with runners on base.
McBain hit the ball hard. Butzin was a missile launcher, sending a screaming line drive double to left to knock in a run and doubling again with a liner to right-center in her next trip to knock in two more runs. Tossey tagged a high delivery and sent it soaring into the stratosphere to deep left-center. Some say the ball is still traveling out there somewhere but most believe it landed safely beyond the trees. It was a long two-run clout. Tossey also singled in the contest.
Olivia Peterson very nearly had a three-run homer. The ball took off to dead center and didn’t stop until it clanged loudly against the top of the fence. The tree directly behind the fence breathed a sigh of relief. Liv’s double knocked in two.
Junior third baseman Brecken Gilde singled and scored a run in the fourth on Butzin’s double. Unfortunately, Brecken reached home plate just as the throw was coming to Manton catcher Kadie Meyers and there was a hard collision. Brecken gamely got up but had to leave the game. Karsyn Meyering and Maloney also muscled out hits.
In game two, Butzin was in the circle and fared well, striking out 11 Ranger hitters while allowing three earned runs on four hits.
Caitlin helped her own cause with two more hits and knocked in two of McBain’s four runs. First baseman Leah Thompson also came through with a timely hit, knocking in the other two McBain runs. Meyering muscled out another hit along with Maloney. Peterson and Tossey also recorded another hit.
Adriana Sackett, a promising sophomore shortstop for Manton, drilled a pair of hits with an RBI and Karyl Wum knocked in a run for the Rangers.
McBain (1-9) had a few postponements because of the weather, including the doubleheader scheduled at Roscommon on Tuesday, May 2. The Ramblers faced Cadillac on Thursday, May 4, in Traverse City. They travel to Beal City on Tuesday, May 9, and are home Friday, May 12, against Cadillac.
