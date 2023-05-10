HOUGHTON LAKE – McBain competed in a Highland Conference double-dual meet on Monday, May 8. Manton also competed. The official scoring was still being reviewed and was not available at the time of this writing, though it appears that McBain fared well.
ON THE GIRLS’ SIDE, McBain secured 11 firsts, including three of the four relay races.
It was a huge day for senior Analiese Fredin, who captured both hurdle races and was part of the winning 800- and 1600-meter relays.
Analiese earned a personal-best time of 18.96 while winning the 100 hurdles, and a season-best time of 50.41 while winning the 300 hurdles. Sophomore teammate Olivia Wilt was not far behind in third (57.85).
Analiese also teamed with Gabby VerBerkmoes, Sydney Heuker and Peyton Grant to take first in the 800 relay (1:59.38). It was Analiese, Gabby, Peyton, and Aubrey VandePol taking first in the 1600 relay (4:45.79).
Peyton, a freshman with an upside that’s off the charts, was also part of four firsts on the day. In addition to being part of the two winning relays, she claimed first in the 200 dash (28.35) and the 400 dash (1:03.37). Aubrey earned second in the 400 dash (1:05.24).
It was senior Kahli Heuker capturing first in her signature event, the 800 run, in a time of 2:37.85, with teammate Karley VandePol third (2:44.05).
Kahli and Karley also teamed with Haley Miller and Chelsi Eisenga to earn first in the 3200 relay (10:53.61). It was Karley, Sydney Heuker, Ayla Fredin, and Mikayla Blood taking second in the 400 relay (55.24).
Mikayla Blood also poured it on to secure a third-place time of 14.36 seconds in the 100 dash. In the 1600 run, Chelsi churned out second (6:03.34) with Haley third (6:25.40).
Izzy Rozeveld recorded first in the discus with her might heave of 102 feet, 11.5 inches and she also took second in the shot put (32-7.5) with teammate Allison Gladu earning first (35-4.5).
Aya Fredin climbed the air to first in the long jump (14-4) and Olivia Wilt defied gravity to take secondi nt he pole vault (7-0). In the high jump, Kahli claimed second (4-8) with Mikayla Blood third (4-8).
IN THE BOYS’ MEET, it was Mighty Mack displaying his muscle once again in the throwing events. Mack Bontekoe captured first in the shot put (41-4.5) and first in the discus (144-4), highlighting a solid showing for the Ramblers in the field events.
Sophomore Benny Rodenbaugh registered first in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches, and teammate Darrious Pena Perez cleared the bar at 6 feet to earn second.
Freshman Landen Eisenga landed first place with his successful pole vault height of 8 feet.
Claydon Ingleright, Aidan Koetje, Levi Myers, and Geerin Schneeg geared their way to a first-place time of 9:56.03 in the 3200 relay race. Claydon also earned third in the 1600 run (5:07.31) and fourth in the 800 run (2:19.21). Aidan earned second in the 3200 run (11:47.34).
The foursome of Bryce Akom, Tommy Maloney, Brett Eling, and Ben Rodenbaugh rode it out to a second-place time of 1:42.27 in the 800 relay. In the 1600 relay, it was Tommy, Brett, and Ben along with Darrious teaming for second place (3:56.61). Darrious also dashed to a second-place time of 12.15 seconds in the 100 dash. Benny also turned on the jets to take thirdi nthe 400 dash (57.47).
Freshman Jacob Hart showed plenty of heart was earning third in the 110 high hurdles (19.94).
Sophomore Eli Wilt earned second in the 300 hurdles (46.28) and also secured third in the long jump (17-10.5) for the Ramblers.
McBain travels to Lake City this Friday, May 12, for a rescheduled double-dual meet with host Lake City and Beal City. On Monday, May 15, the Ramblers compete in another Highland double-dual at home against NMC and Evart.
