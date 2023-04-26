HOUGHTON LAKE — The McBain baseball team won its third game in a row on Tuesday, outscoring host Houghton Lake 10-6 in the opener of a scheduled non-league doubleheader. The second game was suspended because of darkness but might be finished later.
The Ramblers, with a very young lineup, have shown the ability to hit the ball and score runs but have also shown the ability to make young mistakes at costly times too. Such was the case in game one on Tuesday even though it was another win, coming on the heels of the 23-10, 8-2 sweep at Buckley on Friday, April 21.
“It’s kind of the same story for us so far, we can’t get out of our own way in the first inning,” noted veteran McBain coach Shaun Mulder.
“Once we figure that out and come ready to play, we’re going to be a tough baseball team. I’m proud of the work we keep putting in. We’re getting better.”
It was senior Eli Baker, in the final season of his notable four-year varsity career on the diamond, cooking up the victory at Houghton Lake. He allowed five hits and five earned runs and struck out six.
Senior third baseman Carson Murphy cracked an RBI double and Eli helped his own with a timely RBI single. The Cowboy, centerfielder Blayn Hughston, lassoed a fastball and struck for a single along with Trenton Brunink and shortstop Trey Boven. Right fielder Holden Kanouse, whose been having a pretty good season with the stick so far, connected for an RBI hit.
McBain is home this Friday, April 28, against Manton. On Tuesday, May 2, the Ramblers travel to Roscommon and on Thursday, May 4, they face Cadillac in a game at Traverse City.
