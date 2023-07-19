"Coach Moseley gave off such a positive energy and I just felt very welcomed."
-- Alie Bisballe
LAKE CITY — You rarely see Lake City senior basketball and volleyball standout Alie Bisballe without a smile on her face. Whether you encounter her at the gym or among friends at school or at the county park playing beach volleyball or just out and about in the community, she is always smiling.
And in recent days that smile is a bit broader than normal.
Alie, the remarkably gifted 6-foot-4 forward for the successful Trojans’ girls hoops program of coach Bill Tisron, has made a verbal commitment to play for the University of Wisconsin after graduating from Lake City next spring.
Alie had the opportunity to showcase her skills for a number of college coaches and scouts this summer playing AAU ball with the Michigan Mystics of coach Rob Ruhstorfer and competing in high profile events such as the Run 4 the Roses Tournament in Louisville earlier this month, and she attracted attention from a number of major colleges, including Michigan State, Cleveland State, Illinois State, Bucknell, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Vermont, and Bradley in addition to Grand Valley State University, of course.
Positive energy
Wisconsin had an inside edge, though. Alie made a visit there on June 3 and really liked the Madison campus and really liked coach Marisa Moseley and her staff. And they obviously liked her. After watching Alie participate in the Louisville event from July 6-8, Moseley decided to pull the trigger, offering Alie a scholarship.
And Alie decided Wisconsin was where she wanted to go, even though she admitted to being a little skeptical at first being a small town girl and fitting into a major university like Wisconsin. The visit to the campus quickly changed that perception, however.
“I went on the visit at the end of the school year and felt like Coach Moseley gave off such a positive energy and I just felt very welcomed,” Alie said.
“Madison is a great city and it’s a place I feel really safe in.”
Alie received the news from coach Moseley about the scholarship offer last week and made her decision public on Twitter on Wednesday, July 12.
“It just all fell into place and I feel like it’s a good fit,” she said. “I talked with my family and everyone thought it sounded good.”
Alie is the second 2024 recruit to make a verbal commitment to Wisconsin. Gracie Grzesk, a coveted guard from Notre Dame High School in Green Bay, was the first.
Alie knows full well she will be “pushed” at the Big Ten school and that’s what she wants.
“I always knew I wanted to be good at basketball and I just had to be comfortable with where I went,” she said. “I wanted to be pushed and going to the highest level will definitely push me.”
Versatility and more
One thing that sets Alie apart from a number of solid prep players of her height is her ability to handle the ball and nail shots from the perimeter. She made several 3-point shots during the Louisville tournament and exhibited ball-handling skills as well. She has those element in addition to her ability to penetrate and be a presence inside with her 6-foot-4 frame and long arms.
But Alie’s overall game goes beyond just her versatility, as coach Tisron points out. She also has excellent floor vision and earns very high grades with her passing.
“I’m super-excited for Alie,” Tisron said. “She has worked extremely hard for us the last two years and gotten better every day. She’s an amazing teammate who is always looking to get others involved.
“Of all the great things she does her best trait is her passing. She sees the floor extremely well and makes good decisions with the ball.”
Alie and her cousin MacKenzie Bisballe have thrived in Tisron’s ball-sharing scheme and the team has benefited as a result. Last year, Lake City posted a 24-2 record that included conference and district titles. A potential run at the D3 state title was derailed with the heartbreaking overtime loss in the regional finals to Hemlock, the team that would go on to handily capture the state title.
Alie’s passing skills and team-first mentality made her that much more attractive to college recruiters. Mystics coach Ruhstorfer called Alie one of the best pure passers ever to come through his program. And that also happens to fits the scheme of Badger coach Moseley, whose players are noted for their willingness to share the ball and create shots off ball movement. That kind of unselfish play fits Alie perfectly.
“I love to pass,” Alie told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sportswriter Mark Stewart for an article that appeared in that paper last week.
“I love getting that assist and watching everyone score. It makes me feel so good. I feel like the passing is the main part of my game, my favorite part.”
There’s no one who has watched Alie on the floor in a Lake City uniform who would disagree.
Preparing for the Big Ten
Alie will be working on building her upper body strength in the next year or so in anticipation of the floor battles awaiting her at the Big Ten level.
“I have to work to get better now and get to the level where I need to be at,” she acknowledged.
“I definitely want to work on getting stronger and putting on more muscle mass. Those women in the Big Ten are very strong. I want to get quicker, too.”
Alie averaged 11 points and 7.5 rebounds during her junior season for Lake City and those numbers bumped to 17 points and nine boards during the postseason. Alie also averaged 3.3 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals per game.
As everyone in these parts know, the Bisballe gene pool is especially deep when it comes to basketball skills.
Alie and her cousin MacKenzie will be a formidable pair for Lake City once again in the 2023-24 season for coach Tisron. The 6-foot-1 MacKenzie, a first-team All-State selection and outstanding player in her own right, has committed to Grand Valley, where her sister Rylie is a redshirt junior and Alie’s sister Macey is a redshirt sophomore. In addition, Alie and MacKenzie’s talented cousin Chloe Bisballe is going into her sophomore year as guard at Concordia University of Ann Arbor.
Alie isn’t the first member of her family to play hoops for a Big Ten women’s program either. Alie’s aunt Cheri Euler played at Michigan State from 1993-97 and was a captain during her junior and seniors seasons, helping the Spartans to earn a share of the 1997 Big Ten title.
The Wisconsin program appears to be on the upswing under Moseley’s leadership. The Badgers finished 11-20 last season and 6-12 in the Big Ten, their best league finish since the 2010-11 season. Moseley, starting her third season with Wisconsin, was an assistant at the storied Connecticut program under legendary coach Geno Auriemma from 2009 to 2018 and was head coach at Boston University for three seasons before coming to Madison.
“Alie’s found a great spot where she will grow and find great success,” Tisron said.
“I’m very proud of her.”
