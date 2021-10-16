LAS VEGAS — Few 22-year-old dancers get a break like this — but Hyla Mayrose Perillo, a McBain High School graduate, is touring the country with the Broadway National Production of CATS.
She just graduated from college. Now she’s playing the role of Victoria, the White Cat.
Like so many little girls, Perillo always loved to dance.
When she was 3, her mom Anne Perillo took her to a production of “The Nutcracker.” Hyla sat transfixed, asking precocious questions about everything. Soon after, she started taking dance lessons and just kept going.
She has trained with the focus of an Olympic athlete, driven by an inner force she can’t describe, one that brings her pure joy.
“I like to challenge myself,” she said from a tour stop in Las Vegas. “There’s a dance studio here. I’m going to take a ballet class today with my castmates. Then I will be getting ready to head to the theater ...”
See CATS on A2
This week the company will mark their 30th performance since opening at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League on Sept. 21, the first national Broadway tour in 18 months.
“When I first found out I got the role I was in utter shock,” she said. “I just graduated from college and most new graduates don’t find a place in the dance arts world right away. It’s very hard to conquer. To be new and in a great environment with so many friends humbled me.”
As it turns out, Hyla is working with friends she has made in the world of dance. Her training has included high level competitions held across the country over many years.
“I’m so thrilled for Hyla,” said her mentor and the co-director of the Dance Arts Academy of Traverse City, Betsy Carr. “She has worked her tail off her entire life, and she’s loving it.”
By seventh grade, Hyla was taking dance class five to seven days a week in Traverse City. Some weekends were spent competing throughout the country with the New York City Dance Alliance. There were summer intensives with Alonzo King Lines Ballet in San Francisco or the American Ballet Theater in New York City.
“During her junior summer there were college auditions in New York City for the rising seniors, 250 of the best dancers in the country with the top 10 colleges,” Carr said. “She had many offers. She chose Marymount Manhattan. Her ballet teacher there is a fantastic person. It was really great she ended up there.”
“She was always really strong and committed and wanted to take advantage of every opportunity that was available,” Carr added. “She was not your typical high school or college student. Even when she came home from New York on break she took classes and taught, including classes at the Landing Dance Academy. She choreographed and mentored other kids. She never came home and hung out. And she worked, she also had a summer job.”
Carr described Hyla as versatile and accomplished with “strong technique” in ballet point work, contemporary, modern, jazz, hip hop and tap.
“She is really strong in everything and she spent the time to cultivate all of those skills,” Carr said. “That is why she will continue to work in the business. Hyla was never not dancing, and Broadway is the pinnacle.”
Family pride
For Hyla, the most memorable performances so far were the ones where family members came to see her.
“It meant the most to me, when we opened, to have my mom there,” Hyla said. “My mom got to watch me that opening night and experience the opening week excitement. The countless hours she put into getting me where I am today I will never forget.”
Perillo logged hours on the road, back and forth every day from McBain to Traverse City. She and her husband backed their daughter’s goals and determination.
In 1999, Anne Perillo, a single attorney living in Maine, flew to Viet Nam to adopt her 6-month-old daughter. Four years later, she married her law school “sweetheart,” Mike Figliomeni of McCurdy, Wotila, and Porteous, PC in Cadillac and they made a home near McBain.
“I struggled at first with being adopted,” Hyla admitted. “But I’m so grateful that my birth mom gave me up to have a better life. Then there’s that part of me, looking at my community and family. Why am I so different? Why can’t I connect? I did struggle quite a bit. I still do sometimes ... But since going to college, I realized how much I needed my mom, and we became extremely close. Now that I’m older, I appreciate it more, being adopted.”
“She has struggled with feeling she never belonged anywhere,” Perillo said. “She couldn’t participate in sports in McBain because she was always in Traverse City. She was a dancing kid living in two worlds. But she thrives with dance. She can’t live without it.”
Her second favorite performance was in Omaha, Nebraska where her brother, John Figliomeni, lives. He attended the performance with their dad and sister, Hannah Figliomeni.
Hyla is also looking forward to performing in East Lansing in January where “all my friends, family and the dance studio kiddos can be there.”
“You don’t know where your next job will be,” she said. “But I love that. It keeps me on my toes and keeps me more grateful every day for having this job. We’ll see where I end up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.